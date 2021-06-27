Pedestrian dead in collision on QEW in Burlington: OPP

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington Sunday night.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened just after 10 p.m. on the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near North Shore Boulevard.

“The investigation is ongoing. I expect the highway will remain closed for several hours while the work is being done,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

All Toronto-bound traffic is being diverted onto Eastport Drive.

Fatal pedestrian collision - #QEW Toronto bound near North Shore Blvd. #BurlingtonOPP diverting all Toronto bound traffic onto Eastport Drive. pic.twitter.com/HViogJ552F