Pedestrian dead, police seeking witnesses after crash near Duncan

One person is dead and police are looking for witnesses after a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Duncan on Monday.

Mounties say they were called to reports of a collision between a semi-truck and pedestrian near the intersection with Allenby Road just before 11:30 a.m.

The RCMP say officers arrived on scene and found the commercial truck had stopped just past the intersection, near where a pedestrian was lying in the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police are asking anyone who saw the truck before the crash to contact investigators.

Collision reconstructionists are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

The RCMP are telling the public to expect the northbound lanes of the highway to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the truck before the crash is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-416-0352.