Pedestrian deceased after collision in south London

London police are investigating after a serious vehicle collision claimed the life of a pedestrian late Friday afternoon in the south end of the city.

According to a press release issued by the London Police Service Friday, at approximately 5:19 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East for a report of a serious vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police said an adult man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.

More information will be released when available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call London police at (519) 661-5670.