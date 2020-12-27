A woman who was hit by a vehicle while crossing at a marked crosswalk and has died from the injuries, according to Richmond RCMP.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near No. 2 Road and Andrews Road in Richmond, prompting officers to cordon off the area for several hours as they investigated.

Cst. Kenneth Lau said the pedestrian was walking in the marked crosswalk when she was hit.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but has since died.

“A very unfortunate situation for everyone involved, but my thoughts are primarily with the victim's family and the victim, and also the driver because it is a tragic event and I'm sure nobody has the intention to go out and be involved in anything like this,” Lau told CTV News.

A silver SUV with flashing hazard lights could be seen between police tape at the scene of the accident on Saturday.

Lau said the driver is cooperating with police, and said speed and alcohol have been ruled out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“This is a season where we all have to be extra careful, because the road conditions aren't ideal, the sun goes down earlier at night so there are driver visibility issues” he said.

“Drivers please take the extra time to slow down as you approach the intersection to give yourself more reaction time. Make sure you look for pedestrians and make eye contact with them.”

According to a BC Coroners Service report, over the last decade, January, November and December are the months which see the highest number of deadly pedestrian-involved collisions.

The Richmond RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and the Integrated Construction Analysis and Reconstruction Service is assisting.

Any witnesses and drivers with dash-cam video are asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.