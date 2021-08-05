70-year-old woman dies after being hit by SUV in Oakville
Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A 70-year-old woman died Thursday evening after being struck by an SUV in Oakville, Halton police say.
Officers were called to the area of Bronte Road and Khalsa Gate, south of Dundas Street West, before 8:30 p.m. for a collision.
Police say the woman was crossing Bronte Road when she was hit by a southbound black Cadillac SUV.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.
-
Ottawa weather: Muggy weekend with a chance of stormsHeat, humidity and a good chance of rain are all in the forecast this weekend.
-
With 23 in Tokyo, Canada has its highest medal tally in non-boycotted Summer GamesWith a late push to take bronze in the women's C-2 500 metres, Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe made two kinds of history. Theirs was the 23rd medal for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, the country's highest tally at a non-boycotted Summer Games.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 7, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Saturday, Aug. 7.
-
Alberta pushes for child care funding, Ottawa says it still needs province’s action planThe federal government says Alberta is not willing to meet standards set by Ottawa to qualify for federal funding to subsidize $10-a-day child care as part of the Canada-wide early learning and child care plan.
-
Nine-run fifth inning propels Blue Jays to 12-4 rout of Red SoxA massive nine-run outburst in the fifth inning sent the Blue Jays in flight to a significant victory in the opener of their crucial four-game set against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.
-
COVID-19 exposure warnings for businesses in Langley, AbbotsfordFraser Health added two local businesses to its list of COVID-19 exposure warnings this week as infections around the province continued to rise.
-
'More work to be done': First survey finds no unmarked burial sites at Camsell HospitalCrews in Edmonton have started excavating the grounds surrounding the Charles Camsell Hospital looking for unmarked burial sites.
-
Mounties charge suspect after home invasion in Annapolis ValleyKings District RCMP say they have charged a suspect after a home invasion in Wolfville Ridge, N.S. last weekend.
-
Backcountry campgrounds being left in horrendous condition by visitors, B.C. group saysThe Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C. is calling on campers to take their garbage home with them.