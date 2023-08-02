iHeartRadio

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina


The scene of a fatal pedestrian collision at Victoria Square Mall on Aug. 2, 2023. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 2200 block of Victoria Avenue East for a report that a woman had been hit by a vehicle, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

She was taken to the hospital by EMS where she was pronounced dead.

The Traffic Safety Unit are currently investigating the collision.

