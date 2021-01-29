A man in his 30s who was hit in a crosswalk earlier in the week has succumbed to his injuries, marking Calgary's third pedestrian fatality of 2021.

The collision happened at the intersection of 17 Ave and 42 St S.E. around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Police say the man was using the crosswalk when he was struck by a Toyota Prius headed eastbound.

He was transported to hospital in serious and life threatening condition where he died Friday.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor and the man may have been crossing the road against the light.

The 47-year-old driver remained on scene and was uninjured.

Police believe alcohol, drugs, and excessive speed were not a factor in the driver's involvement in the collision.

Calgary Police's Traffic Section will continue their investigation into the collision and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can call CPS's Traffic Section at 403-567-4000 or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234