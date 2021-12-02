Pedestrian dies after being struck by a driver in Kanata

Ottawa police say a pedestrian has died after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Kanata.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a pedestrian on March Road just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.

The northbound lanes of March Road are closed at Teron Road, while the southbound lanes are closed at Carling Avenue.