Pedestrian dies after being struck by Saskatoon Transit bus

One person has died after being hit by a Saskatoon Transit bus Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Clancy Drive and Pendygrasse Road at around 9 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still working to identify the victim. Nobody else was injured.

Saskatoon Transit released a statement, saying that it is “deeply saddened to learn one of our transit buses was involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian. Our thoughts are with this person’s family at this difficult time.”

Saskatoon Transit says it is fully cooperating with police, and there will be an internal investigation.