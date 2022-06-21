Pedestrian dies after being struck by street sweeper truck in Toronto
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a City of Toronto street sweeper truck in North York Tuesday morning.
Toronto police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street shortly after 9 a.m.
Police say a pedestrian was hit by a street sweeper and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and was taken to hospital to be assessed.
"The driver was very distraught and as a result was transported to hospital and is currently there under medical care at this time," Inspector Jeff Bassingthwaite told reporters at the scene.
It is unclear if the truck was cleaning the street at the time of the collision.
The City of Toronto says it is "cooperating fully with the police and their investigation."
"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, as well as our employee, at this very difficult time," a city spokesperson wrote in a statement to CP24.
Police are asking residents in the area of Tremont Crescent who have video surveillance to contact them.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-8477.
-
The new project telling the true story of PocahontasMany people are familiar with the animated film ‘Pocahontas,’ but some may not realize the movie’s main character was based on a real person named Matoaka, whose life was quite different than what was depicted on screen.
-
How to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in HalifaxTuesday is National Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the contributions and celebrates the cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people throughout Canada. To mark the day, there are events happening around Halifax.
-
Missing teenage boy found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMPA teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early on Tuesday morning.
-
Information sharing of risks, needs key in intimate partner violence cases: inquestAn inquest into the deaths of three women killed by their former partner in rural eastern Ontario is hearing about the importance of effective information sharing in cases of intimate partner violence.
-
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpseOnce complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
-
80s pop icon Boy George, Culture Club to perform at Casino RamaA popular 80s icon will grace the stage at Casino Rama this September.
-
Neighbours show support after Pride flag ripped down in Ottawa neighbourhoodThe rainbow flags on display was a move Poplar Street residents say was necessary after one hanging from a neighbour’s house was torn down Friday evening.
-
London Police Services Board asking federal government to add femicide to Criminal CodeThe London Police Services Board is working to get the federal government to have femicide included in the Criminal Code of Canada.
-
North Bay man captures video of lightning burstsNicolas James told CTV News he used a GoPro camera attached to his car to capture video of flashes of lightning in North Bay overnight.