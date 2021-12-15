Pedestrian dies after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Kanata

A pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Kanata.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Hazeldean Road, near Eagleson Road, just before 6 p.m.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa an adult male was treated on scene for life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital.

Police say the victim died from their injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5366.