Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
CP24 Web Writer
Joshua Freeman
A 56-year-old man has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke late last night.
Toronto police said it happened at The Westway and Wincott Drive, east of Kipling Avenue, shortly before midnight.
The man was transported to hospital via emergency run after being struck by an eastbound vehicle. He later died of his injuries, police said.
“Police are asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators,” Toronto police said in a statement.
Traffic Services is investigating.
