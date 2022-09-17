Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive, south of Highway 403, just before 8:30 p.m. for a collision.
When they arrived, they located a man believed to be in his 40s who had been hit by a vehicle and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Roads in the area were closed for investigation.
-
Toronto Eaton Centre evacuated after fire breaks out in parking garageToronto Fire crews evacuated a major downtown Toronto mall Tuesday night due to a fire that broke out in the parking garage.
-
Inflation continues to cool, but relief's not yet in the forecastThe inflation rate continued to cool in August, according to new data from Statistics Canada, but still sits well above the Bank of Canada's two per cent target.
-
SHA removes medical assistance in dying information option from 811 health lineThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has removed an option on its 8-1-1 health line that provides information on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).
-
Verdict expected this week in former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro trialThe fate of a former golf pro will soon be in the hands of a Huron County jury. Testimony started and ended in the trial of 63-year-old Cameron Doig of Seaforth Tuesday in Goderich Superior Court.
-
N.S. needs to do a better job serving healthy food in public schools: Auditor GeneralMore than half the schools surveyed in Nova Scotia are not meeting the standards set out by the Department of Education’s food and nutrition policy, according to findings released by the province Tuesday.
-
North Bay hospital needs 300 workers to address staffing crisis, union saysUnless 300 people a year are hired, the staffing crisis at North Bay's hospital will only get worse, says the union representing hospital workers
-
Feather Project fuels post-secondary bursaries for Indigenous studentsTwo thousand metal hand-crafted orange and black feathers are the focal point of the Every Child Matters Feather Project organized by Pro Metal Industries.
-
Cambridge Dance Studio owner 'devastated' by landlord's decision to end lease due to condo projectA Cambridge studio that’s been teaching Highland dancing for decades will need to find a new home.
-
Saskatchewan figure skaters capture Bronze medal in first Junior Grand PrixTristan Taylor and Ashlyn Schmitz placed third in pairs figure skating in their first Junior Grand Prix skating event in Riga, Latvia.