Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa's west end
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A woman in her 60s died in hospital after she was struck while walking on Carling Avenue in Ottawa's west end.
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Carling Avenue and Scrivens Street at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died on Thursday.
Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident. You can contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.
