Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary

A pedestrian struck at the intersection of Canyon Meadows Drive and Deer Ridge Drive S.E. earlier this week has died in hospital.

Two people were crossing the road about 10:15 p.m. on Monday when a 2009 Hyundai Accent driven by a 70-year-old man that was travelling north on Deer Ridge Drive S.E. turned west onto Canyon Meadows Drive S.E.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 20s, was struck and "thrown a significant distance," police said in a release.

The driver remained at the scene. Speed and impairment are not considered to be factors

Investigators are asking any witnesses who haven't come forward to contact them.

"As residential speed limit changes come into effect on Monday, May 31, this collision is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences collisions on our residential streets can have," police said.

"Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians must all work together to ensure our streets are safe to enjoy."

This is the sixth fatal pedestrian collision in Calgary so far this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.