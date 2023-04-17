Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle: N.B. RCMP

A 69-year old Caraquet, N.B., woman has died following a single vehicle crash in the community.

The Caraquet RCMP and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. Sunday involving a pedestrian outside of a residence on Boulevard St-Pierre Estate.

According to police, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

The 69-year old pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries the next day.

Police say no criminality is suspected in the collision.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.