Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Sunday

One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in London on the weekend.

According to police, the pedestrian, 83-year-old William ‘Bill’ Robinson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation continues into the crash that happened on Sunday.

Police responded to the scene on Adelaide Street North near Glenora Drive around 5:30 p.m. where a pedestrian had been struck.

The vehicle involved did remain at the scene but police said after investigating, it’s believed a second vehicle was involved.

Anyone who was in the area of Adelaide Street North and Glenora Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, or who may have dash-cam video or security footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the London Police Service.