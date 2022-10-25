Pedestrian dies after getting struck by vehicle in Ridgetown

A 66-year-old Morpeth woman has succumbed to her injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Ridgetown.

Emergency crews responded to Main Street for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Through investigation, police learned that the pedestrian, a 66-year-old Morpeth woman had just exited her vehicle when she was struck by a passing vehicle. She was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and airlifted to Windsor with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Oct. 21, despite life-saving efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends,” said a statement from CKPS.

With the assistance of witnesses and video surveillance, officers located the vehicle and driver.

A 38-year-old Ridgetown man has been arrested and charged. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and released from court pending a future court date of Dec. 2, 2022.