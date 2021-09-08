Pedestrian dies after west Edmonton crash

A 37-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in west Edmonton last week.

At around 6:05 a.m. on Aug. 31, police responded to a crash near Stony Plain Road just east of the 215 Street overpass.

Police say two pedestrians were reportedly walking south across both lanes of Stony Plain Road, when the woman was hit by a 2007 Pontiac Grande Prix.

Police say there are no pedestrian crosswalks in the area.

The 74-year-old male driver of the car was driving east on a service road when the woman allegedly ran in front of the vehicle.

The woman was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

She died in hospital at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

The driver was not injured.

Police do not believe speed or impairment of the driver were factors in the crash. However, investigators do believe the female pedestrian was under the influence.

No charges have been laid, but the investigation is ongoing.