Pedestrian dies days after crash in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police are investigating a crash in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood that injured two pedestrians, one of whom succumbed to her injuries days later.

Authorities said a Mazda CX-5 and a Toyota Prius collided near Balsam Street and West 4th Avenue on the evening of Oct. 19, then slid into the intersection, striking two people who were standing on the southeast corner.

The victims – a 53-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man – were hospitalized with injuries that police said did not initially appear to be life-threatening. The woman then died in hospital on Oct. 25.

Neither of the drivers involved in the crash were hurt, authorities said.

The Vancouver Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, and has asked any witnesses – or drivers with dash-cam video – to contact its Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.