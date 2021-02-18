A woman has died following a collision with a waste collection truck in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said that the 77-year-old woman was crossing Tremaine Crescent on Thursday when a driver turned left onto the crescent and struck her.

Police responded to the scene at around 9 a.m.

They said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and later died of those injuries.

Police have ruled out a number of factors in the crash, including speed, weather and alcohol. They say charges are pending.

Officials closed the crash site while they investigated. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them.

