Pedestrian dies in crash on Pat Bay Highway
Southbound lanes of the Patricia Bay Highway were closed Monday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a transport truck, according to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.
The crash occurred near Lands End Road around 10:30 a.m., police said.
First responders, including RCMP, firefighters, and paramedics, responded to the scene and tried to perform first aid. However, the man died of injuries sustained in the collision, according to police.
"It is unknown at this time what may have caused the victim to be on the highway," the RCMP said in a release Monday.
Mounties and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage of the area between 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. is asked to call Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.
The crash shut down a roughly 1.3-kilometre stretch of the highway's southbound lanes between Exit 31 and Lands End Road in North Saanich until about 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.
A tent could be seen on the highway as first responders cordoned off the southbound lanes.
A detour was in effect from Lands End Road to Wain Road, though police allowed some transport and food trucks to go through.
