Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Simcoe, Ont.

A 75-year-old has died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Simcoe, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Mann Avenue and Rutherford Drive just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

Police say a pedestrian was hit at the intersection, taken to a local hospital with undetermined injuries, and pronounced dead on Saturday.

The name of the person has not yet been released as next-of-kin is being notified.

OPP did not indicate if anyone had been charged in connection to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.

UPDATE- Sad news to report after pedestrian struck by vehicle at Mann Ave at Rutherford Dr in #Simcoe on Aug 12, 2022 later dies in hospital. #OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continuing to investigate. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/RVzxoDP3TS