Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Thornhill

A senior has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Thornhill Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Morgan and Dudley Avenues, shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police learned that an 82-year-old woman from Thornhill was struck by a grey Honda Civic.

The woman was transported to hospital but died from her injuries, police said.

The 35-year-old woman who was driving the Honda was not injured and remained at the scene, they said.

Investigators said no charges have been laid at this time.

“The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may (have) residential surveillance or dashcam footage from the area, are being asked to please come forward,” York police said in a news release on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.