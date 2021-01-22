A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford Friday morning.

Police say emergency service workers were called to the area of South Fraser Way and Center Street a little after 7 a.m. for reports that a man had been hit.

The 37-year-old did not survive his injuries.

Details of the crash have not been provided, but police said the case is not a hit-and-run. The driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating.

They were not physically injured, but are "very shaken" by the incident, police said.

A reconstruction team is working with police and the BC Coroners Service to determine what happened.

South Fraser Way was closed between Countess and Center streets at the time of the crash, and police say traffic updates will be posted on social media.

Several witnesses have already spoken to police, but anyone with CCTV or dash cam video is asked to come forward, as is anyone who saw what happened and has not yet reported it.