Pedestrian dies of injuries sustained in January collision, driver charged

A woman who was struck by a truck in north Edmonton as she crossed the street three weeks ago has died of her injuries.

The woman was walking across 149 Street at 124 Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 when she was hit by a GMC Sierra that was turning south.

The driver, 64-year-old Christopher Page, is charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian, according to police.

Investigators say speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.