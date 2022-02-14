Pedestrian fatality at rail crossing renews calls for modifications

A Barrhaven community group wants changes at a railway crossing where a pedestrian died on Saturday.

A pedestrian died after being struck by a Via Rail train at Jockvale Road just after 1 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa the individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Via Rail confirms train 52, travelling between Toronto and Ottawa, was involved in the incident Saturday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation and while it’s not clear what lead to the fatality—or if the existing design of the crossing contributed to the incident—residents want to see modifications made.

Darrell Bartaw, President of the West Barrhaven Community Association, says his group has been asking for changes to the area for 20 years.

“We’ve been trying to get a sidewalk on both sides of the road, because the other side of the road - where the Barrhaven Fellowship Church is, there’s a multi-use pathway,” he tells CTV News Ottawa. “So, if somebody wants to go with their walker, wheelchair, or just walk to the grocery store, down near the Home Depot or YIG, they have to cross the road right there, that will take them either direction to the shops.”

Jockvale Road only has a multi-use pathway on the west side of the road. Pedestrians either have to cross the road to get to it, or walk across the railway tracks where there isn’t a sidewalk.

Bartaw says the group would like to see a redesign, including a pedestrian crossing on Jockvale Road, near the Barrhaven United Church. He adds that it’s a busy area, especially with construction at Strandherd Drive.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection, especially now, with the construction on Strandherd for the bridge. There’s a lot more people actually using this Jockvale Road, because it cuts through and cuts off the construction on Strandherd. It’s really increased.”

The Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the incident. No update from the TSB was provided on Monday.

-With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Josh Pringle.