Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Maple Ridge, RCMP launch investigation

The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Maple Ridge Monday night is being investigated by local Mounties and the BC Coroner’s Service.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene of the collision in the 20300 block of Lougheed Highway just after 8 p.m. and performed life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

It was raining heavily at the time of the collision, which shut down the highway for several hours as investigators collected evidence.

Ridge Meadows RCMP set up a tent over the victim’s body, which was covered in a tarp.

Video from the scene shows a white Honda SUV with significant damage to its hood on the drivers side.

The fatal collision is now being investigated by Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroner's Service.