Traffic is flowing again along Highway 400 after a pedestrian fell from an overpass in Barrie onto Highway 400.

The incident happened Thursday around the dinner hour and forced police to close northbound lanes at Dunlop Street.

Paramedics say the female pedestrian was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. Paramedics could not say whether her injuries are life-threatening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says there was a separate incident on the highway that also caused traffic chaos.

Southbound lanes of the 400 were closed just past Anne Street at Bayfield Street for a rollover.

While Schmidt initially said people were trapped inside a vehicle, paramedics say no one at the scene required treatment.

By 8 p.m., all lanes of the highway were reopened.