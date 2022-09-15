Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after hit-and-run in Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Clark Drive near Grant Street.

The road was shut down for several hours Wednesday night as crash reconstruction analysts assessed the scene.

A pair of sneakers and other belongings could be seen in the middle of the road.

Oluwa Toni Araoye says he saw the victim before first responders arrived.

“I was walking down the alley. I saw somebody in the middle of the road, and he wasn't breathing. And there was blood from his head on the ground, and there's two people talking to him,” said Araoye as he returned to the crime scene Thursday morning.

“I was freaked out. Is he still alive? Like what's going on? And they said he's breathing, but I could tell they were freaked out. So I was hoping, you know, that the ambulance would get there in time."

Araoye says he’s been praying for the victim ever since.

“I hope he's gonna be safe. I hope drivers will be safe out there. Life is precious,” he said.

Police said the victim, a middle-aged man, hasn't been identified yet. He remains in hospital in the intensive-care unit.

Investigators said the driver left behind a side-view mirror. It's believed they were in a black 2011 to 2015 Kia Optima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.