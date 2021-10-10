Pedestrian found in ditch after hit and run, left in critical condition: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A woman is in hospital after a hit and run northwest of Edmonton, according to RCMP
Valleyview RCMP said the incident happened on Highway 43, two kilometres west of Range Road 230. The woman, 20, was walking on the westbound lanes of Highway 43 when she was hit between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., added RCMP.
The woman was discovered in a ditch by a passersby, according to RCMP.
“The victim was transported by STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital in critical condition,” said RCMP in a news release.
RCMP is asking for any potential witnesses to come forward.
