Pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by TTC bus in North York

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a TTC bus in North York Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian who was struck in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East, at around 8:40 a.m.

"As you can see behind me the TTC bus has some damage to the front windshield. There were officers that attended, located an adult male that did have some injuries to his upper body," Sgt. Nicholas Lawson said at the scene.

The pedestrian was found unconscious but he was revived shortly after, police said.

The man, who is in his 20s, was transported to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

"We don't have any witnesses that have come forward to say that they have witnessed what actually happened. So that is going to be under investigation. We are going to be seeking video footage from the bus and canvassing the area as well for any video surveillance that might have captured what did happen," Lawson said.

He added that there were approximately seven passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.