Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary

One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the Whitehorn LRT Station on 36 Street N.E. just before 2 p.m.

Calgary police say the victim is a woman, but haven't released her age.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Calgary Transit temporarily closed the Whitehorn station and brought in shuttle busses to transport Blue Line commuters between the Rundle and McKnight–Westwinds LRT stations.

#CTRiders due to a CPS matter, Whitehorn station is closed, shuttle buses are being set up between Rundle and McKnight Stations. pic.twitter.com/r24rIk1X4T

Calgary police, meanwhile, warned the incident was causing traffic to be diverted near the Whitehorn CTrain Station.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police incident, traffic near the Whitehorn CTrain Station is being diverted. Please be advised 36 Street N.E. in both directions is reduced to one lane as first responders are on scene.



Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/hGt4rAvUDy