Pedestrian hit and killed by train in southeast Calgary

One person was killed after being hit by a train in southeast Calgary on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 42 Avenue and First Street S.E., east of Macleod Trail, at around 10:45 p.m.

Calgary EMS say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and gender of the victim haven't been released.

Canadian Pacific Railway confirmed the train involved was one of its, and said the CP Police Service is investigating the incident jointly with the Calgary Police Service.

The incident caused area roads to be closed for several hours.