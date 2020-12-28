A pedestrian on a First Nation in western Manitoba was killed after being hit by a car on Sunday.

Winnipegosis RCMP said officers were called to a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Pine Creek First Nation around 8:12 p.m. December 27.

According to RCMP, a 40-year-old man from Pine Creek First Nation was found unresponsive just off the roadway. He was pronounced dead en route to hospital.

After investigation, RCMP believe that a vehicle being driven by a 59-year-old from Pine Creek First Nation was travelling on PR 272 when it hit the man.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and immediately called 911. Impaired driving and speed are not a factor in this collision.

Winnipegosis RCMP, a criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist are continuing the investigation.