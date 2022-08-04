Pedestrian hit by car in northwest Calgary suffers serious injures
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening after being hit by a car in northwest Calgary.
EMS say the victim, a man in his mid-20s, was struck in the area of 64th Avenue and Fourth Street N.W. at around 10 p.m., and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
