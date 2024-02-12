Pedestrian hit by SUV dies in hospital, Calgary police seek dash-cam footage
Calgary police are investigating a weekend crash that killed a pedestrian.
Officers were called to the intersection of 24 Street S.W. and 162 Avenue S.W. at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.
Police say the victim was walking from the northeast corner of the intersection to the southeast corner when she was hit by a vehicle as it turned left from southbound 24 Street onto 162 Avenue.
The pedestrian, a 48-year-old woman, was either in or "close to" the marked pedestrian crosswalk at the time, according to police.
She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but died a short time later.
After hitting the victim, the vehicle – a maroon 2009 Honda pilot – collided with a bus shelter before coming to rest on the median.
Police say the driver of the Honda, a 49-year-old woman, was not injured.
Investigators don't believe impairment or speed were factors in the collision.
Anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
City committee endorses remote attendance rules for Calgary councillorsThe ability for elected officials to remotely attend council and committee meetings will be limited if new rule changes are adopted in the coming months.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarshipThree Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Navigation hub for Edmonton's homeless has helped 300 people in first month: provinceA month after the Alberta government announced a new navigation centre to help encampment residents, the centre is being called a success.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking GreigThe NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in SaskatchewanOn Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
-
New Petawawa, Ont. sign bylaw restricting local businessesA new bylaw in Petawawa, Ont., is restricting the ability for local businesses to advertise.
-
Orillia launches new supportive housing program to combat homelessnessThe City of Orillia is set to introduce a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program, mirroring the one in operation on Rose Street in Barrie.
-
'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacherA B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in OttawaShrove Tuesday, also known as 'Fat Tuesday' or 'Pancake Tuesday', is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.