Pedestrian hit by Tesla on downtown Vancouver sidewalk

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a Tesla in downtown Vancouver, according to police.

Around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, a collision between two vehicles caused the Tesla to "mount the sidewalk" and strike a pedestrian," near Cambie and Smithe streets, according to an email from a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the person's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the statement continued.

Images from the scene show the front-end of the high-end electric car was significantly damaged, the hood almost completely crumpled. Another vehicle, a Toyota sedan, also appears to have sustained some damage to the driver side door, with the side mirror dislodged. A third vehicle, a Toyota SUV, was also behind police tape.

Police did not say if any of the occupants of these vehicles were injured, but there were several ambulances at the scene.