Pedestrian hit by train at Health Sciences/Jubilee Station

Capital Line LRT trains were delayed after a crash involving a pedestrian at Health Sciences/Jubilee Station Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a report of a person being hit by a train at the station around 1:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is being treated as non-criminal.

ATTN LRT Riders: Capital trains are currently experiencing significant delays. Contingency buses are running from University to South Campus. #yegtransit

Edmonton Transit Service announced on Twitter that buses ran from University to South Campus stations to transport passengers. Full service resumed around two hours later.