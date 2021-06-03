Pedestrian hit by vehicle, extricated from below it in Kitchener: WRPS

A 20-year-old man was reportedly hit by a driver and trapped underneath the vehicle for a period of time in Kitchener.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Victoria and Lancaster Streets around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the pedestrian was heading south and crossing Lancaster Street when they were hit by a vehicle turning left onto the street from Victoria.

The man was trapped under the vehicle and need to be extricated by the fire department, according to officials.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the collision is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.