A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Calgary Monday night.

The incident took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the soutbound lanes of 8th Street, at the corner of 10th Avenue S.W.

The right lane is currently blocked.

There was no information available about injuries.

This is a developing story...

