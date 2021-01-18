A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday night at the corner of 8th Street and 10 Avenue S.W. in downtown Calgary

The incident took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the soutbound lanes of 8th Street, at the corner of 10th Avenue S.W.

The right lane is currently blocked.

There was no information available about injuries.

This is a developing story...

ALERT: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, SB 8 St at 10 Ave SW, blocking the right lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/6tWuef4EeY

— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) January 19, 2021