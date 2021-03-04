A pedestrian suffered serious head injuries after he was hit by a vehicle walking home from work in Guelph on Wednesday.

Police were called to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Elmira Road North around 6:15 a.m. In a news release, officials said a 27-year-old man was crossing Speedvale Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle making a right turn.

The man was taken to Guelph General Hospital for treatment. He's now recovering at home.

The intersection was closed briefly while police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

There was a fatal collision involving a pedestrian at the same intersection on Feb. 4.