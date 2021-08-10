Pedestrian hit in northwest Edmonton: police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
An intersection in northwest Edmonton where a pedestrian was struck Monday evening reopened Tuesday morning.
The crash at 167 Avenue near 127 Street happened around 9:40 p.m.
No other details are known about the incident, including the number of people involved or the severity of injuries.
A stretch of 167 Avenue was closed for EPS' investigation.
