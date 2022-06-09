Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by Canada Post truck in downtown Victoria

Warning: This story contains graphic video

A pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance in Victoria after being struck by a Canada Post delivery truck on Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Yates Street and Blanshard Street.

A video of the collision shows the Canada Post truck turning right onto Blanshard Street from Yates Street just as a pedestrian is entering a crosswalk at the intersection.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says that two ambulances were called to the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to BCEHS.

Canada Post says it is aware of the crash and is cooperating with the Victoria Police Department.

The company says that since the incident is under investigation, it cannot provide further comment.