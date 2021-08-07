Pedestrian hospitalized following a crash in Essa Township

One person is in hospital following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Essa Township.

OPP first tweeted about the incident Saturday morning, shortly before 8 a.m.

Nottawasaga OPP closed the 5th Line between 5th Side Road and Marshall Crescent as they investigated, but the road has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

#NottyOPP currently on scene for an early morning collision investigation. One pedestrian was struck and transported to hospital. Road closed at this time on 5th Line of @essatownship between 5th SDRD and Marshall Cres. More to follow when available ^cj