Pedestrian hurt in northeast London, Ont. fell from vehicle, police say

London police say a young male pedestrian injured Thursday evening fell from a moving vehicle.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Huron Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a teen boy struck by a vehicle.

However, police say their investigation found the boy, who was on a scooter, had grabbed onto the rear handle of a moving vehicle as it passed.

The boy then reported fell from the scooter and was struck by the vehicle he was holding on to.

He suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries in the incident and was treated in hospital.

Police say no charges are being laid in the incident.

"While we have heard about individuals attaching to vehicles in the winter months,” said London police Sgt. Sean Harding in a statement, “this type of practice is dangerous year-round, and could result disastrous consequences."

Police are asking parents and guardings to speak with children about the dangers of hanging on to moving vehicles.