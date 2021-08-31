Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in west Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a crash between a woman and a vehicle in west Edmonton.

Officers responded to a report of a collision around 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday near Stony Plain Road just east of the 215 Street overpass.

Police say two pedestrians were walking across the service road when the 37-year-old woman was hit by a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix heading east.

The 74-year-old driver told police the woman allegedly ran in front of the vehicle. Police said there are no crosswalks in this area.

The pedestrian was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. Police noted the driver did not sustain any injuries.

According to police, speed and impairment are not believed to be a factors in the collision. However, investigators do believe the pedestrian was under the influence.

Any witnesses are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.