Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in west Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a crash between a woman and a vehicle in west Edmonton.
Officers responded to a report of a collision around 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday near Stony Plain Road just east of the 215 Street overpass.
Police say two pedestrians were walking across the service road when the 37-year-old woman was hit by a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix heading east.
The 74-year-old driver told police the woman allegedly ran in front of the vehicle. Police said there are no crosswalks in this area.
The pedestrian was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. Police noted the driver did not sustain any injuries.
According to police, speed and impairment are not believed to be a factors in the collision. However, investigators do believe the pedestrian was under the influence.
Any witnesses are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.
-
'All I heard was 'pop, pop'': Victoria police investigating murder in upscale neighbourhoodNeighbours in an upscale Victoria neighbourhood say they awoke to the sounds of possible gunfire Tuesday.
-
'Ashamed' Vancouver surgeon apologizes for telling South Asian man to 'crawl back to Surrey'The head of Vancouver Coastal Health has admitted the organization didn’t do enough after learning a surgeon had made 'racist' comments, apologizing to staff and including an statement of contrition from the doctor involved.
-
London police vehicle involved in collisionThe crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Queens Avenue and Quebec Street
-
Saskatoon health official urges individuals to voluntarily mask up as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the cityEven without a public health order in place, the city's medical health officer is urging Saskatoon residents to mask up voluntarily if they are not already doing so.
-
CK welcomes new immigrantsNew immigrants to Chatham-Kent are being welcomed into the municipality with open arms during the inaugural Chatham-Kent Welcome Week, happening September 10 to 19, 2021.
-
Halifax police want information on driver who offered teen a driveHalifax Regional Police say around 12:30 last Thursday afternoon, a man in a black pick-up truck approached a 15-year-old youth who was walking near the intersection of Glenora and McLennan Avenue in Halifax.
-
Nova Scotia Mounties issue more than 40 tickets and warnings at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick borderThe Nova Scotia RCMP says it recently issued more than 40 tickets and warnings under the Motor Vehicle Act near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.
-
Masks, COVID-19 screening once again mandatory at Calgary YMCA locations on Sept. 1Masks are once again being made mandatory for all users — both indoors and outdoors — at Calgary YMCA locations as of Sept. 1, along with mandatory screening and capacity limits to ensure proper distancing is possible.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 27 new COVID-19 cases, health unit opens school clinicsThe Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no new virus-related deaths.