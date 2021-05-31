Pedestrian in critical condition after falling from moving transport truck

A Gravenhurst man is in critical condition after falling from a moving transport truck following a confrontation with the driver, police say.

Bracebridge OPP is investigating the incident that happened on Bethune Drive near Violet Street in Gravenhurst around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the pedestrian climbed onto the transport truck during the confrontation and fell from it when the driver set the vehicle into motion.

They say the driver took off from the scene. Police are trying to locate and identify him.

The 47-year-old Gravenhurst man was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the truck is described as a blue Freighliner conventional with the Ontario licence plate BK46352.

The OPP encourages anyone with information to contact it at 888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.