Pedestrian in critical condition after vehicle crashes into bus shelter in Etobicoke

A pedestrian is fighting for his life after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and fled the scene, Toronto police say.

It happened at the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West just after 3 p.m. Police said the pedestrian was inside the bus shelter when the vehicle crashed into the structure.

The pedestrian, who police say is an adult male, was rushed to hospital via emergency run with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, which police described as a black sedan, fled the scene following the collision, police said. Responding officers said they located the vehicle abandoned shortly after the crash.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have dashcam video of the incident to contact them.

The intersection was closed following the crash but has since reopened.

