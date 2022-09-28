Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by driver in Moncton

A pedestrian is in hospital with what are believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Moncton, N.B.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Codiac Regional RCMP received a report of a pedestrian struck by a driver on Elmwood Drive. According to police, the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with what police believe are serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say the accident happened when the driver of an SUV hit the pedestrian, lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

The area of Elmwood Drive to Ammon Road was closed for several hours while police conducted a preliminary investigation of the scene. The roads have since reopened.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.